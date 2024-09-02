'Take down posts slamming scribe for interview with Manu Bhaker', Delhi HC tells social media handles

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed several social media users to take down their posts criticising journalist Rohan Dua over his interview with Olympian and India’s shooting star Manu Bhaker calling it “sexist”.

Justice Navin Chawla ordered the social media handles to delete the posts within a week.

The court said if the handles fail to take down the posts, social media intermediaries should block the content.

The court’s interim order came after the journalist’s lawyers gave an affidavit stating that Bhaker had liked Dua's interview, proving that she took no offence to the questions he posed to her.

The affidavit followed a direction from the court to the journalist's lawyers to produce details to show that the shooter has no issues with the interview.