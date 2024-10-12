Home
AAI studies five locations for Hosur airport

Sources told DH that the study was akin to the AAI’s survey of four sites in and around Chennai for developing a second airport for the Tamil Nadu capital.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 14:50 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 14:50 IST
