Actor Kasthuri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad by Chennai police over 'anti-Telugu' remark

The arrest comes two days after the Madras High Court rejected her anticipatory bail after concluding that statements of the actor 'hovers around hate speech.'
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 15:30 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 15:30 IST
