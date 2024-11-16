Actor Kasthuri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad by Chennai police over 'anti-Telugu' remark

<p>Chennai: Actor Kasthuri Shankar was on Saturday arrested from her “hideout” in Hyderabad in connection with a case over her derogatory remarks on Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>The arrest comes two days after the Madras High Court rejected her anticipatory bail after concluding that statements of the actor “hovers around hate speech.” </p><p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that Kasthuri was arrested from Hyderabad by a special team of Tamil Nadu police. </p><p>At a meeting on November 3, Kasthuri made derogatory comments on Telugu-speaking people settled in Tamil Nadu while trying to take a dig at DMK ministers with Telugu lineage. </p>.'Wish you were half the person...': Nayanthara slams Dhanush for 'festering vengeance' over her documentary.<p>Kasthuri, who was booked by the Madurai Police under various sections of the BNS that deals with intent to cause riot, approached the High Court seeking bail in case she gets arrested by the police. </p><p>Dwelling into the case, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said though the complaint states that the speech was directed against the womenfolk of the Telugu community, on carefully listening to the speech, it is seen that the entire Telugu speaking people have been demeaned. </p><p>“In a diverse country like ours, there must be zero tolerance whenever such speech is made by demeaning or insulting a particular group of people based on their language,” he said, adding that the “apology” issued by Kasthuri only attempted to justify her speech. </p>