BJP supports artists protesting against Sangita Kalanidhi award to T M Krishna

Chennai: The controversy over The Music Academy’s decision to confer Sangita Kalanidhi award to Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna and the opposition to it turned political on Friday with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai alleging that the 98-year-old institution has come under the threat of “disintegration by divisive forces.”

Annamalai, in a statement, said the BJP stands in solidarity with Ranjani and Gayatri and other musicians who have withdrawn their participation from the December music season in protest against the Academy’s decision to bestow on the honour on Krishna, who has been critical of the Academy and the music world in the past.

“The Music Academy, revered as the Temple of Carnatic Music and spiritual consciousness for more than nine decades, is under the threat of disintegration by divisive forces detrimental to the sanctity of the organisation,” Annamalai said.