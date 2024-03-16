Chennai to play host to World Tamil Classical Conference in June 2025

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that the second edition of the World Tamil Classical Conference will be held in June 2025 in the state capital of Chennai. The first World Tamil Classical Conference was held in 2010 in Coimbatore for the first time after Tamil was declared as a classical language in 2004.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said in a statement that the World Tamil Conference will return to Chennai after 57 years as the second edition was organised here by late Chief Minister C N Annadurai.