Civil judge aspirants from Tamil Nadu move SC against HC's order to revise selection list

New Delhi: A group of aspirants to the post of civil judge in Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Madras High Court's February 27, 2024 order to cancel the provisional selection list published on February 16, 2024.

The High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to publish a revised selection list for the recruitment of 245 civil judges.

Of the total vacancies, 92 were carried forward and the rest 153 were regular vacancies.

However, the High Court found that top scorers were accommodated under the reserved category, and candidates who scored lesser marks were put under the general category, running counter to the reservation policy.

In the case, the petitioner B Varalakshmi and others through their counsel G Balaji and Jyotika Malhotra contended that TNPSC here correctly applied and interpreted Section 27 (f) of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 and Article 16(4B) of Constitution and published the provisional selection list, by filling up back log vacancies first, then the current year vacancies.