Criticism on weather forecast should be avoided: IMD

Chennai: Under attack from various quarters, including the Tamil Nadu Government, on the efficacy of its rain forecast, the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday said it possess best of equipment through which the loss of lives were minimized during several Cyclones in the past and asked the concerned to avoid criticism of its work.

Targeting the Centre instead of offering constructive criticism is not merely “hurtful” to its employees who are working with utmost dedication, but also amounts to “degrading” Indian technology, a statement issued by the RMC on Saturday night said.

The rare statement from the RMC came after the Tamil Nadu government and several political parties blamed the Indian Meteorological Department for not predicting the magnitude of the rains that lashed southern Tamil Nadu last week. The state had flagged the “gap” in the timely alerts issued between December 15 and 17 – the Orange alert was converted into Red alert (more than 20 cm) when the districts were already swamped with over 40 cm of rainfall.