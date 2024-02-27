Eyeing AIADMK votes, PM Modi praises MGR, Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu rally

Modi’s speech was laced with his “love” for Tamil language, its culture, and people, and how his association with Tamil Nadu was beyond politics. The Prime Minister, by lauding Annamalai and patting on his back several times on the stage, also sent out a clear signal that the ex-IPS officer has BJP’s full support.

His praise of MGR, whom he called an “incomparable leader”, and Jayalalithaa comes amid a belligerent stand taken by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami not to reconsider his decision to snap ties with the BJP, which is now stitching an alliance of its own.

Political analysts said Modi’s speech was to reach out to the AIADMK voters at a time the regional party is devoid of a Prime Ministerial face.

Needling the DMK in its bastion, Modi accused the Dravidian party of “doing nothing” for Tamil Nadu even while its MPs held powerful portfolios in the Congress-led UPA government.

“Though the BJP has never been in power in Tamil Nadu, the state has always been close to our heart. The people of Tamil Nadu are aware of this fact and that is why those who looted the state for decades are beginning to fear the BJP’s rising power,” Modi alleged.

Without referring to the AIADMK, Modi spoke in detail about his association with Jayalalithaa, calling her a “people’s leader”, and recalled how MGR always stood against “dynastic politics”, a reference to DMK and Congress.

“I got an opportunity to visit Kandy, the birthplace of MGR, and today I have come to his ‘karam bhoomi’. It is because of his focus on education and health that women and the poor still revere him. He was against dynastic politics and what the DMK has done to this state today is an insult to MGR,” Modi said.