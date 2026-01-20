<p>Chennai: For the third year in a row, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the Legislative Assembly without reading the customary address prepared by the State government on the first day of the session.</p><p>The Governor cited not playing the national anthem along with the <em>Tamil Thai Vaazthu</em> (State anthem) at the beginning of his address for not reading his speech. </p><p>Ravi arrived on the Assembly premises and was welcomed by Speaker M Appavu and senior government officials. After reaching the hall, the Governor left without reading the address. </p><p>After the walkout, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> moved a resolution to condemn the Governor’s action and deemed as delivered the address prepared by the government. “The Governor has insulted the House and has gone against the traditions,” Stalin said and accused the Governor of defaming the State government in his speeches delivered at various events.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker flays Governor R N Ravi, walks out of meeting of his counterparts.<p>After Ravi assumed office as Governor, he delivered the address as prepared by the State government only in 2022. He skipped a few portions and added some portions to the speech in 2023, but walked out of the House without reading the speech in 2024, 2025, and now in 2026.</p>.<p>While the Governor wants the national anthem to be played along with the State anthem at the beginning of his address, the Speaker has maintained that the custom is that the State anthem will be played in the beginning and the national anthem at the end of the address.</p>.<p><strong>Lok Bhavan lists 12 reasons</strong></p><p>In a statement, the Lok Bhavan listed 12 reasons for the Governor not reading the address, including repeated switching off of his microphone, and speech containing numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. “Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored,” the statement said. </p>