Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

For third year in a row, Governor R N Ravi walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly without reading speech

The Governor cited not playing the national anthem along with the State anthem, 'Tamil Thai Vaazthu', at the beginning of his address for not reading the speech
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 04:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 04:52 IST
Tamil NaduMK StalinR N RaviTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us