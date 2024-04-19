From the pitch to the aisle: Tamil Nadu couple's CSK themed wedding goes viral

The craze for cricket throughout India is very well known. Fans have always gone the extra mile to showcase their love and support to their favourite players and teams, be it the national team or IPL franchises.
A what better way is there to show your love for your team, than to include them in your nuptials as you embark on a new chapter of your life with your wedding?
That's exactly what a couple in Tamil Nadu did, when they themed their wedding around the Tamil Nadu IPL franchise and 5 times IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings.
The couple, Giftleen Persi and Martin Robert, turned their wedding card into a likening of an IPL matchday ticket and program.
Along with the details of the wedding, i.e. venue, timings, etc., also included a match preview and match prediction and features the names of the bride and groom inside the CSK logo.
The match preview sections says: "
The journey of Teammates turned Soul mates.
They are prepared for the inaugural game.
Wish it will be a beautiful start."
The post also highlights the newlyweds posing with a replica of a CSK player of the match trophy that also displays them.
Users appropriately congratulated the couple with references to cricket and CSK. One user said "More whistles for the beautiful partnership and innings to follow."
CSK, the defending champions this season, are enjoying a good season under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and hope to defend the title it is increasingly looking like MS Dhoni's last season as a CSK player as he hands on the baton to the next generation of #Yellove.
(Published 19 April 2024, 13:17 IST)