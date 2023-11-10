Frustrated at deity for not answering his prayers, 'devotee' hurls petrol bomb at temple, held

Chennai: A 39-year old 'devotee' who hurled a petrol bomb at a temple here on Friday has been arrested, police said, adding that no one was injured and nothing was damaged.
The man, later identified as J Murali Krishnan, was 'heavily drunk' when he hurled the petrol bomb, police said. He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody, they added.
A local resident who lives under Kothawal Chavadi police station limits, Krishnan, who is a devotee of the temple, said he committed the offence as he was 'frustrated' that the deity did not 'answer his prayers', according to the police.
A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act and further investigation is on.