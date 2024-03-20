'Generalises Tamilians as extremists': DMK files complaint with EC over BJP minister Shobha's statement

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's recent statement suggesting that a person from Tamil Nadu was “responsible” for the IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.
"RS Bharathi has complained to the Election Commission of India to take action against Union Minister Shobha and the BJP for inciting riots between the two states and insulting the people of Tamil Nadu!," DMK wrote on X.
(Published 20 March 2024, 06:54 IST)