JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Goods train derails in Tamil Nadu

A team of higher officials and engineering crew are at the spot. 'Restoration works are progressing at a brisk pace,' an official release said.
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 08:55 IST

Follow Us

Chengalpet (TN), Dec 11 (PTI) As many as 9 coaches of a Chennai-bound goods train derailed in this district late on Sunday, Southern Railway said.

However, movement of express trains was not affected.

"Goods trains derailment was reported at 22.17 hrs at Chengalpattu Yard yesterday. 9 wagons derailed. Following the incident, all the south-bound Mail/Express trains are running as per schedule. EMU (Electric multiple unit) trains from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu are being short terminated at Singaperumal Koil. EMU trains from Kanchipuram and Arakkonam are running as usual," an official release said on Monday.

A team of higher officials and engineering crew are at the spot. "Restoration works are progressing at a brisk pace," it added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 December 2023, 08:55 IST)
Train accidentIndia NewsTamil Nadu

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT