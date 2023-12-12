Gully sucker machines deployed to remove floating oil in TN's Ennore

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has deployed gully sucker machines to remove the floating oil from the ecologically-sensitive Ennore Creek area after blaming the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) refinery in Manali for the oil spill that has wrecked the lives of thousands of people, who are battling several health complications for the past one week.

Besides the machines to remove the oil, the government told the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday that containment booms have been deployed in an area of 75 metres while it will be extended to another 730 metres of area – they are being brought from the Chennai and Puducherry ports – to prevent the oil from entering the ocean.

Containment booms are primarily floating barriers designed to contain oil spill and prevent them from spreading further.

The state government, which is under criticism from the NGT and public for not being proactive on the issue, said a coordination centre has been set up by the government at Nattukuppam village to coordinate mitigation activities with several departments stationing their officials on the sites to monitor the works.

“Three gully sucker machines have been deployed in the Ennore Creek area to remove the floating oil which will be safely disposed at a designated location at Gummidipoondi which is licensed for storing hazardous waste,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment & Forests, said.

Some more gully sucker machines are being deployed to fasten the process, she said, adding that specialized oil cleaning agencies have been mobilized with necessary equipment to remove oil debris from affected areas.