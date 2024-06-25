Hooch tragedy: NHRC issues notices to Tamil Nadu govt, DGP

New Delhi: The NHRC on Tuesday said it has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and police chief in connection with the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district and sought a report in a week.

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy climbed to 58 on Monday. As many as 219 people have been admitted to various hospitals.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that several people lost their lives after "consuming spurious liquor" in Kallakurichi.