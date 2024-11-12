Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Initiate diplomatic efforts with Sri Lanka, prevent arrests of TN fishermen, Stalin tells Centre

The chief minister highlighted that the number of Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2024 has been the highest in the last seven years.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 10:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 10:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us