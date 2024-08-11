Home
'Is there a bomb in my bag?' asks passenger at Kochi airport, gets arrested

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 04:33 IST

A passenger identified as one Manoj Kumar (42), who was scheduled to fly from Kochi to Mumbai on Air India flight AI 682, was arrested Sunday morning at Cochin International Airport for making an 'alarming comment' to a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) checkpoint, reported ANI.

After his arrest, the flight departed on time.

A press release by Cochin International Airport states, "During the pre-embarkation security check, Mr. Kumar asked the CISF officer, "Is there any bomb in my bag?"

This statement triggered immediate concern and prompted the airport security team to take swift action. The passenger's cabin and checked baggage were thoroughly inspected by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). After completing the necessary checks, which revealed no threat, Mr. Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation."

Published 11 August 2024, 04:33 IST
