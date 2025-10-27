Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Karur stampede fallout: Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu to frame SOP within 10 days on events including roadshows

September 27 Karur stampede claimed 41 lives during the roadshow conducted by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 08:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadras High Courtstampede

Follow us on :

Follow Us