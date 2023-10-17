'Leo' special screening timings: DMK govt under attack

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government restricting the timings of five shows for actor Vijay’s Leo movie for six days beginning October 19 to between 9 am and 1.30 am, has kicked up a political controversy with opposition parties accusing the ruling DMK of “targeting” the popular actor as he is preparing to enter politics.
Leo, Vijay’s latest flick directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the screens across the globe on October 19. The film’s producers, Seven Screen Studio, approached the Tamil Nadu government seeking permission for screening a special show for fans at 4 am on the release day and five shows from the next day.
While refusing to grant permission for the 4 am show, the government allowed five shows from October 19 to 24 but restricted the show timings to be between 9 am and 1.30 am. However, the producers wanted the special show to start at 7 am instead of 9 am as screening of five shows between the stipulated time.
The producers have knocked at the doors of the Madras High Court which has asked the government to sit with theatre owners and thrash out the issue by exploring the possibilities of running the special show at 7 am.
Meanwhile, the issue has attained political connotations with AIADMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi accusing the DMK of using politics to settle scores with people the party doesn’t like.
NTK chief Seeman alleged that the government was “creating trouble” for Leo’s special show due to speculation that Vijay could contest the 2026 elections by floating his own party. “Since Vijay is to enter politics, the DMK is creating hurdles for the movie. This is nothing but political pressure,” Seeman said.
AIADMK organising secretary and former minister D Jayakumar said the film industry should speak against the “highhandedness” of the DMK government and the domination by Red Giant Movies, a production house owned by the first family.
“DMK only believes in dictatorship. Red Giant Movies arm twists production houses and buys movies at a very cheap rate. The production house released just about 20 or 30 movies in 10 years from 2011 to 2021 but after the DMK came to power, it has a near monopoly in distribution of films,” Jayakumar alleged.
However, Law Minister S Regupathy refuted the allegations that the government was stopping the special shows. “There is no truth in such allegations. We have a good relationship with the Tamil cinema industry,” he added.
Vijay is planning to launch his party after the 2024 elections with an eye on the 2026 assembly polls.