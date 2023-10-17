'Leo' special screening timings: DMK govt under attack

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government restricting the timings of five shows for actor Vijay’s Leo movie for six days beginning October 19 to between 9 am and 1.30 am, has kicked up a political controversy with opposition parties accusing the ruling DMK of “targeting” the popular actor as he is preparing to enter politics.

Leo, Vijay’s latest flick directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the screens across the globe on October 19. The film’s producers, Seven Screen Studio, approached the Tamil Nadu government seeking permission for screening a special show for fans at 4 am on the release day and five shows from the next day.

While refusing to grant permission for the 4 am show, the government allowed five shows from October 19 to 24 but restricted the show timings to be between 9 am and 1.30 am. However, the producers wanted the special show to start at 7 am instead of 9 am as screening of five shows between the stipulated time.

The producers have knocked at the doors of the Madras High Court which has asked the government to sit with theatre owners and thrash out the issue by exploring the possibilities of running the special show at 7 am.

Meanwhile, the issue has attained political connotations with AIADMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi accusing the DMK of using politics to settle scores with people the party doesn’t like.