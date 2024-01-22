Lord Ram Pran Pratishtha: Permission being denied to install LED screens in TN temples, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the “repression saga” in Tamil Nadu continues with the state government refusing permission to install LED screens to watch the live telecast of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya even in private-owned temples.

Governor R N Ravi also claimed that there was an “all pervasive sense of invisible fear and apprehensions” on the faces of priests and staff of a temple that he visited in the morning.

“A stark contrast to the festive environment in the rest of the country. While the entire country is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the temple premises here exude a sense of acute repression,” Ravi said about his visit to Sri Kodandaramaswami Temple in West Mambalam here.