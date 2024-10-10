Murasoli Selvam, son-in-law of Karunanidhi, passes away at 82

<p>Chennai: Selvam, former editor of <em>Murasoli</em>—the mouthpiece of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)—and son-in-law of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, passed away on Thursday. He was 82. </p><p>Selvam, also the brother of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran, is survived by his wife Selvi, daughter of Karunanidhi, and their daughter. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he lived for a long time, on Thursday, and his mortal remains are being brought to Chennai for last rites. </p><p>Selvam remained the editor of <em>Murasoli</em>, which was launched by Karunanidhi in 1942 as a teenager, for a very long time until he stepped down due to his failing health. The newspaper is now run by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karunanidhi’s grandson and deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu. </p>.Cannot clean their dirty brains, at least let their feet get cleaned: Udhayanidhi Stalin on viral video of people using his photo as doormat.<p><em>Murasoli</em>, which is 82 years old now, was Karunanidhi’s primary mode of communication for over 50 years with the DMK cadre through his column ‘Udanpirape’ (brethren). Penning a moving tribute to his brother-in-law, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Selvam shouldered the responsibility of running the newspaper since his early days.</p><p>“Murasoli Selvam played an integral part in my political journey by advising me during critical junctures and standing behind me as I rose through the ranks in the DMK. I have lost the only shoulder, the ideological pillar, I leaned on to after my father’s death. How am I going to console my family and cadres when I can’t fathom the loss myself,” Stalin said. </p><p>Selvam’s wife Selvi is known as a consensus builder in Karunanidhi’s family and was credited for the reunion of Kalanidhi Maran and Dayanidhi Maran after a public spat between them and the first family in 2017. Selvi is also the bridge between the families of Stalin and his elder brother M K Alagiri, who has retired from politics.</p>