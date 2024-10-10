Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Murasoli Selvam, son-in-law of Karunanidhi, passes away at 82

Selvam, also the brother of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran, is survived by his wife Selvi, daughter of Karunanidhi, and their daughter. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 07:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 07:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKM Karunanidhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us