No new law to prevent honour killing: Stalin

Chennai: Not keen on enacting a new law to prevent ‘honour killings’, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday batted for speeding up the legal processes to end the menace. He also announced that the government will appoint special public prosecutors as part of the efforts to expedite cases related to crimes caused by inter-caste marriages.

Stalin was speaking in the Assembly during a Special Calling Attention Motion on the attack on the CPI (M) office in Tirunelveli after an inter-caste couple sought refuge there. During the debate, the legislators asked the government to bring a new law to curb honour killings and all kinds of crimes related that are triggered by inter-caste marriages.