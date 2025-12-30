<p>Chennai:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> Police on Tuesday said the brutal attack on a 20-year-old youth from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/180919">Odisha</a> by four teenagers in Tiruvallur district was not “entirely on account” of him being a North Indian, even as the government reached out to migrant workers saying there has been no violence against people from other states in recent times. </p><p>Inspector General of Police (North zone) Asra Garg said the youth, Suraj, has been discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here and he has expressed his desire to go back to Odisha. Garg said the youth was not employed anywhere but had been residing in Tamil Nadu for the past two months and had been a regular on the Chennai-Tiruttani EMU trains. </p>.BJP slams DMK govt over attack on youth from Odisha in Tamil Nadu.<p>The gory incident caught on a camera – the video clip has gone viral on several social media platforms – was filmed by one of the attackers, while three of them continuously attacked the migrant worker at an abandoned railway quarters in Tiruttani on Saturday and fled from the scene. </p><p>Garg said the initial investigation has revealed that an altercation between Suraj and the four teenagers began after they suspected the former of staring at them. </p><p>“The incident was not entirely on account of him being a North Indian. If that is the case, so many people from other states are staying here,” the police officer said, responding to suggestions that he was attacked because he was a “migrant worker.”</p>.20-year-old Odisha migrant worker hacked by four youths in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur .<p>Admitting that the teenagers might have been under the influence of a drug, the police officer said they have not yet collected evidence on what substance the teenagers consumed when they indulged in the attack. </p><p>The government, in a statement said, except for this particular incident, violence against people from other states has not been reported in recent times. </p><p>“The atmosphere for the people from other States has been cordial and safe. In order to ensure the safety and security of individuals from other States, adequate Police patrols have been provided in areas of their residence, as well as at their workplaces,” the statement said.</p><p>Garg said regular meetings are also being conducted with representatives from industrial establishments to address the security concerns of workers from other states, while a strict vigil is being maintained to ensure that such incidents are prevented in future.</p>