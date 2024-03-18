PM Modi holds first ever road show in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Monday, amid non-stop chants of 'Modi, Modi' by BJP workers and the playing of traditional music to welcome him.

The roadshow, amid tight police security, comes days after the Madras High Court green-flagged the event, directing the police to allow it with reasonable conditions. The police had initially refused permission citing reasons including the "communally sensitive" nature of the area, and the ongoing public exams.

As Modi began his roadshow in an open, flower-decked vehicle, people who gathered on both sides of the road showered flower petals on him, chanted slogans hailing him. Several of them danced and waved at him enthusiastically.

"Meendum Modi, Vendum Modi," (Once again Modi, we want Modi) was one of the slogans raised by BJP supporters. Many people who lined up on the roads held lotus flowers in their hands to welcome Modi and raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans.