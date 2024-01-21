PM rounds off south spiritual sojourn with prayers at Ram temple near Dhanushkodi in TN

Marking completion of his visits to temples ahead of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Modi performed pooja and had darshan at the Sri Kothandaramaswamy temple, which is on the way towards Dhanushkodi and Arichal Munai, from where Sri Lanka is a stone's throw away.