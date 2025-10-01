<p>Chennai: PMK on Wednesday called for an inquiry into the collapse of an under-construction building in north Chennai, which resulted in the death of nine migrant workers on September 30.</p><p>Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured.</p><p>The building, under construction at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in North Chennai, collapsed on September 30, claiming the lives of nine migrant workers, all hailing from Assam.</p><p>One person who sustained injuries is undergoing treatment at the Government Royapettah Hospital in the city.</p>.Nine workers dead after arch collapses at Chennai's thermal power construction site.<p>In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, saying, "It has been reported that due to negligence, such an incident has occurred. I demand an inquiry be conducted into the incident."</p><p>He further urged that compensation of Rs 25 lakh be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to those who sustained injuries.</p><p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.</p>