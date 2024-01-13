Researchers discover new species of butterfly in Megamalai

Chennai: For the first time in 33 years, the Western Ghats got a new species of silver line butterfly with researchers discovering it in the Megamalai division of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.

The new species has been named Cigaritis meghamalaiensis, marking the first discovery of a new butterfly species in the Western Ghats in 33 years.

“The new species is named after the region – Megamalai which means cloud mountain. Three researchers from Vanam, an NGO based in Theni, led by Dr Kalesh Sadasivam, S Ramasamy Kamaya and Dr C P Rajkumar made the discovery.

This has been published in the current issue of peer reviewed journal Entomon, the Tamil Nadu government said. “With this discovery, the total number of butterflies in Western Ghats will rise to 337 species, including 40 Western Ghats endemics,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment & Forests, said.

The discovery was made by the researchers with the support provided by the Chief Wildlife Warden and other officials of the forest department.