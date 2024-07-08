Six antique idols worth Rs 22 crore seized in Tamil Nadu

The officer said the Idol Wing CID constituted 13 special teams under the head of range inspectors based on a tip-off that metal idols could be smuggled to foreign countries. On July 6, a special team of Tiruchirapalli circle intercepted a SUV near Thanjavur on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirappalli National Highway and found six idols inside the car.

Apart from Rajesh Kannan and Lakshmanan, their accomplice Thirumurugan was also arrested by the police. “It was very recently that Kannan got some link to sell the idols and to smuggle them abroad. Rajesh Kannan and Thirumurugan went to Mayiladuthurai on the night of July 5 and they started to Chennai on the morning of July 6,” the officer added.

“The Special Team of Idol Wing CID, Trichy after intercepting the above car, enquired about the provenance of the idols. But, they failed to give any details of ownership. Hence, the Idol Wing CID seized the 6 metal idols,” the officer added.

Another officer said further investigation is being carried out to identify the temple or ownership of idols and the involvement of any other culprits.

Since 2019, the Idol Wing has recovered over 350 idols stolen from various temples in the state. The Idol Wing goes through several documents and consults experts to ensure that the stolen idols match with those found in auction houses or private collections across the globe.