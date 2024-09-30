'Sun shines for the privileged few', says Annamalai taking veiled swipe at DMK over Udhayanidhi's rise as Deputy CM

<p>Chennai: In a veiled attack targeting the ruling DMK over the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has alleged that the 'sun shines for the privileged few.' </p>.<p>In a post on 'X', Annamalai <a href="https://twitter.com/annamalai_k?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">said</a>: "The Sun shines for the privileged few & an eclipse for the rest of the state for the last 40 months. People have now understood what the term “Vidiyal” actually meant: Vidiyal for self, family, and the chieftains." The Tamil word 'Vidiyal' denotes 'dawn' and it formed part of DMK's campaign ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.</p>.BJP appoints Coordination Committee to run Tamil Nadu unit in the absence of Annamalai.<p>Further, a meme posted by the BJP leader blamed the ruling party for 'rising nepotism' and it had photographs of leaders including Udhayanidhi, who belong to prominent political families of the DMK. </p>