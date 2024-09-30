Home
'Sun shines for the privileged few', says Annamalai taking veiled swipe at DMK over Udhayanidhi's rise as Deputy CM

Further, a meme posted by the BJP leader blamed the ruling party for 'rising nepotism' and it had photographs of leaders including Udhayanidhi, who belong to prominent political families of the DMK.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:37 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 08:37 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKK AnnamalaiUdhayanidhi Stalin

