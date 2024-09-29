Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lauds Udhayanidhi, backs Senthil Balaji

The CM, without naming anyone, said a 'group' planned to pursue conspiracy against the DMK by targeting Senthil Balaji.

"As a price for that, him accepting 15-month imprisonment is only a sacrifice." Furthermore, he said, "Senthil Balaji has again been given ministership and some could not digest that I am wishing him, lauding him for his sacrifice."

He praised Salem Rajendran, Avadi Nasar and Govi Chezhiaan as well for them taking over as ministers.