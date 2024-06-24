Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: AIADMK, BJP demand CBI probe

Chennai: Alleging that DMK functionaries are behind brewing and sale of illicit liquor across the state, Tamil Nadu’s Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of being “silent” on the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi that has so far claimed the lives of 57 people.
Leading a protest against the DMK government in Kallakurichi, 240 km from here, Palaniswami reiterated the AIADMK’s demand that a CBI probe be ordered into the tragedy which has left many children and women orphaned. Palaniswami, who was clad in a black shirt as a mark of protest like his party colleagues, said they had no faith in the CB-CID inquiry ordered by the state government and hence only an “impartial” probe by a Central agency would bring out the truth.
The AIADMK general secretary also announced that the party will lead a delegation to Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday demanding a CBI inquiry into the Kallakurichi incident. On Monday, BJP state unit chief K Annamalai and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan met Ravi and reiterated the CBI probe demand.
Accusing Stalin of “not speaking enough” on the issue, Palaniswami said the AIADMK MLAs were not allowed to raise the issue in the Assembly on June 21 and June 22. “When we wanted to speak about the issue in Assembly, we weren’t allowed. Is this not a people’s issue? What else do we discuss in the House if not an issue like this that has claimed the lives of 57 people,” he asked.
AIADMK leaders and cadres across the state protested in district headquarters against the incident which exposed the DMK dispensation’s failure in keeping a check on brewing, sale, and consumption of illicit liquor in the state. Palaniswami said the AIADMK has also moved the Madras High Court on the matter.
"Just as one can’t stop the wind, the DMK can’t prevent the AIADMK members nor the turbulence in people’s minds over the hooch tragedy," Palaniswami said, and alleged that AIADMK cadres were prevented from taking part in peaceful democratic protests across the state.
"The reason behind the illicit liquor sale is DMK functionaries...the truth has to come out. Stalin has to resign by owning moral responsibility for the incident,” the former chief minister said.
The hooch tragedy shook the state with 57 people losing their lives since June 19 in Kallakurichi district.