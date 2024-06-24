Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: AIADMK, BJP demand CBI probe

Chennai: Alleging that DMK functionaries are behind brewing and sale of illicit liquor across the state, Tamil Nadu’s Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of being “silent” on the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi that has so far claimed the lives of 57 people.

Leading a protest against the DMK government in Kallakurichi, 240 km from here, Palaniswami reiterated the AIADMK’s demand that a CBI probe be ordered into the tragedy which has left many children and women orphaned. Palaniswami, who was clad in a black shirt as a mark of protest like his party colleagues, said they had no faith in the CB-CID inquiry ordered by the state government and hence only an “impartial” probe by a Central agency would bring out the truth.

The AIADMK general secretary also announced that the party will lead a delegation to Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday demanding a CBI inquiry into the Kallakurichi incident. On Monday, BJP state unit chief K Annamalai and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan met Ravi and reiterated the CBI probe demand.