Tamil Nadu MDMK MP Ganesamoorthy hospitalised

Erode: A. Ganeshamoorthy of the MDMK, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode, was on Sunday hospitalised here, with his condition stated to be serious by doctors.

According to police, at around 9:30am today morning, Ganesamoorthy, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from here, developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital here by his family members. After check-ups, he was admitted in the ICU and has been put on the ventilator, police said.