Tamil Nadu police books Annamalai for 'disinformation' on death of a woman

However, the Cuddalore district police, in a detailed statement, said there was an argument between two groups at 6 pm in Pakkirimaniyam village after voting ended over a case filed by one side against the other. "In the ensuing argument, Gomathi, who was trying to pacify the two sides, got injured and was rushed to the Public Health Centre in Andimadam, where she was declared brought dead. Of the 10 accused, five were arrested and sent to judicial custody on April 20", the police said.