Tamil Nadu records 65% above normal rainfall in October

<p>Chennai: Though the North-east monsoon made its entry into the state only in the third week of October, Tamil Nadu has registered over 65 per cent rainfall above the normal average in the first 20 days of the month recording about 15.67 cm rainfall. </p><p>Data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai says the 15.67 cm rainfall received between October 1 and October 20 is about 65 per cent increase from the normal of 9.51 cm rainfall. </p><p>Chennai tops the list with 177 per cent increase by recording 33.8 cm of rainfall so far this month against the normal average of 12.24 cm, thanks to the intense rains that lashed the city last week bringing normal life to a grind. </p><p>Over eight places, including Coimbatore, Sivaganga, and Pudukkottai, received over 100 per cent above the normal average rainfall, the data shows. </p><p>The above normal rainfall doesn't come as a surprise as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and independent weather bloggers have been maintaining that NEM will be surplus in 2024. NEM is the chief rainy season for Chennai with over 48 per cent (442.8 mm) of its annual rainfall being realised during this season (October-December). </p><p>"For October, the rainfall recorded in the first 20 days fall in the above large excess category as it is more than 59 per cent above normal. We have to wait for the next two months to see how much rain we receive. Overall, we believe this season will record above normal rainfall," S Balachandran, Director, RMC-Chennai, told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The season's average rainfall is about 45 cm and it is expected that NEM 2024 will exceed the normal rainfall. The first spell of monsoon rains not just drenched Chennai and its neighbouring districts but also several parts of the state, including interior areas. </p><p>"October has been a very good month in terms of rainfall especially in interior areas which usually don't get intense rains," K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger, told <em>DH</em>. He added that Chennai and other parts of the state will receive rains for the next couple of days following which there will be a lull.</p><p>Another intense spell which will begin in November after Deepavali will almost continue for the whole month. "The intensity might go up and down but November is also likely to be a month that will experience above average rainfall," Srikanth added. </p><p>Experts have warned that high intense rainfall in less duration is going to be the order of the day leading to an increase in the number of extreme weather events. </p>