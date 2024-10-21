Home
Tamil Nadu records 65% above normal rainfall in October

Data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai says the 15.67 cm rainfall received between October 1 and October 20 is about 65% increase from the normal of 9.51 cm rainfall.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 14:11 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 14:11 IST
