TN CM Stalin inaugurates renovated memorial for Annadurai, memorial for Karunanidhi

The Kalaignar (as the late CM Karunanidhi is fondly addressed) memorial houses several attractive and interesting features, including an underground digital museum showcasing his realm. Touchscreen displays, a library, and selfie points are among the other highlights of the sea facing Karunanidhi memorial built at a cost of Rs 39 crore on 8.57 acres of land at the Anna complex on Kamarajar Salai.