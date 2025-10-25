<p>Chennai: Nearly a month after 41 people died in a stampede at his rally in Karur, popular Tamil actor and Tamila Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is likely to meet the families of the victims on October 27 in the coastal town of Mamallapuram. The decision to bring the families to Mamallapuram was taken after the efforts by TVK and Vijay’s camp to organise the meeting in Karur or Namakkal failed due to logistics issues. </p><p>Vijay has been under attack from various quarters, especially the ruling DMK and its alliance partners, for not meeting the families of the victims of the September 27 stampede. After staying silent for about two weeks, Vijay spoke to the family members of the victims virtually and electronically transferred Rs 20 lakh each as a solatium while promising to meet them in person. </p><p>The actor-politician wrote a letter to the Director General of Police on October 9 which stoked a row as he sought a green corridor from Tiruchirapalli to Karur and police protection to control his fans and supporters at the airport and at the venue to meet the families.</p>.Actor Vijay's TVK not a recognised political party, EC tells Madras High Court.<p>“Vijay going to Karur was our first choice, but it is not happening for many reasons. We don’t want any controversy or issues over his visit to Karur. After considering many options, we have now decided to bring the families to Chennai,” a source told <em>DH</em>. The source added that Vijay will meet the families at a resort in Mamallapuram, 50 km from Chennai, on Monday and spend time with them. </p><p>The actor-politician will meet each and every family in person and assure them of all help, including assistance to the education of their children. “He had already promised the families that he will stand by them and support them in every way he can over the video call. He will reiterate the promise in person,” the source added.</p><p>Vijay’s move has also drawn criticism from several quarters, especially on social media with people questioning the actor’s style of politics. The actor had been meeting people affected by various problems at his party office rather than going to the field.</p>