Vijay to meet families of stampede victims in Mamallapuram on October 27

Vijay has been under attack from various quarters, especially the ruling DMK and its alliance partners, for not meeting the families of the victims of the September 27 stampede.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 13:31 IST
Published 25 October 2025, 13:31 IST
