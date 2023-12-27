Watch: Ammonia gas leak detected in sub-sea pipe in Tamil Nadu

Ammonia gas leak detected in a sub-sea pipe in Tamil Nadu's Ennore on Wednesday, reported ANI.
The agency further said that the leak was noticed and stopped. The production head says the leak caused a strong smell and five people felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility. The people are fine now, as per the officials, the agency added.
DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi, Vijayakumar posted on X, "No need to panic. Stabilised. No more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People reassured and are back home. medical and police teams present."
