Tarot reader on run after raping woman in Delhi arrested in Himachal

New Delhi: A 35-year-old tarot card reader was arrested in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly raping a woman in Delhi last year, police said on Tuesday.

They said the woman informed police on March 1 that Sidhant Joshi allegedly raped her on the false promise of marriage after she approached him to resolve a grievance with her friend.

She also claimed that Joshi clicked private photos and videos of her to threaten her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The officer said an FIR was registered and a team was formed to nab the accused.