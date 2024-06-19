Telangana cyber security sleuths bust international illegal SIM card sale network

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) busted a complex cybercrime network involved in the illegal procurement and sale of SIM cards on Wednesday.

This organised operation of illegal SIM card network spans multiple Indian states and extends internationally to countries such as Dubai, Thailand, and Cambodia. The Cyber Crime Police Station (headquarters) of TGCSB has also apprehended three men in their 20s implicated in this supply chain.

Police also seized 113 SIM cards and three mobile phones from the arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Shaik Subhani, 26, of Jagadgirigutta; K Naveen, 22, of Chintal in Jeedimetla; and M Prem Kumar, alias Michael, 24, a resident of RTC X Road.