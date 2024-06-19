Telangana cyber security sleuths bust international illegal SIM card sale network

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) busted a complex cybercrime network involved in the illegal procurement and sale of SIM cards on Wednesday.
This organised operation of illegal SIM card network spans multiple Indian states and extends internationally to countries such as Dubai, Thailand, and Cambodia. The Cyber Crime Police Station (headquarters) of TGCSB has also apprehended three men in their 20s implicated in this supply chain.
Police also seized 113 SIM cards and three mobile phones from the arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Shaik Subhani, 26, of Jagadgirigutta; K Naveen, 22, of Chintal in Jeedimetla; and M Prem Kumar, alias Michael, 24, a resident of RTC X Road.
The modus operandi is that the accused procured SIM cards using the identities of various individuals and entities. These SIM cards were then supplied to cybercriminals and exported primarily through Dubai.
The procurement process involved numerous individuals from different states responsible for collecting, transporting, and exporting the SIM cards. Key players residing in Dubai coordinated the receipt of SIM cards from their associates across India.
Vijay, the main suspect residing in Dubai, collaborated with SIM card suppliers from Uttar Pradesh. Michael then couriered these SIM cards to Naveen and Subhani using Rapido.
Naveen and Subhani subsequently hand over the SIM cards to Vijay whenever he visits India. Vijay works in a Chinese-run call centre in Dubai, and in turn, he supplies the SIM cards to the Chinese management at a higher price.
“If anyone from India approaches to purchase, SIM cards will be supplied to the Indian buyers through Naveen and Subhani. The SIM cards, purchased for around Rs 500, were sold for Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, depending on their position within the supply chain. The accused set up multiple Telegram groups, such as "Indian SIM Card Sale," to attract potential buyers. The accused contacted buyers privately on Telegram after they expressed interest to negotiate the sale. After finalising deals, the physical SIM cards were delivered to buyers in exchange for cash,” said a senior official of TGCSB.
The accused residing in Dubai frequently traveled to India to collect SIM cards from their sources, transporting them back to Dubai for sale to Chinese nationals involved in cybercrimes. The accused then distributed some of these SIM cards to Thailand and Cambodia. The TGCSB is taking additional measures to apprehend the main accused, Vijay, who lives in Dubai.
The TGCSB cautioned the public about the potential misuse of their identities for illegal activities. The TGCSB also warned individuals who knowingly sell their SIM cards that such actions can lead to severe legal consequences.
Published 19 June 2024, 17:14 IST