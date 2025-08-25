<p>New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday joined Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and AAP in boycotting the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the three Bills seeking removal of top political executives if in custody for 30 days, calling it a "mere stunt".</p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision was announced by its Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Raut, as pressure mounted on the Congress, which has so far not officially announced whether it would join the JPC or not. </p><p>A senior Congress leader said a final decision is awaited even as the party leadership appeared inclined to join the multi-party panel.</p><p>"The Modi government is 'pushing' the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 to bulldoze democracy and the people's elected government. The JPC formed to review this bill is a mere stunt. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray clarifies that Shiv Sena will not participate in such a JPC," he said with a hash-tag 'Democracy Under Threat'.</p>.Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS likely to contest polls in all Mumbai corporations together.<p>The four parties coming together on the JPC issue is seen as an attempt to send a signal to the Congress, the leader of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. The chinks in the group over the Bills was exposed on last Wednesday when the parties failed to reach a consensus on the contours of its protest against the Bill.</p><p>Trinamool Congress wanted an aggressive pitch disrupting the proceedings followed by an announcement of the boycott of the JPC, some other parties wanted to raise objections on the floor of the House during the introduction of the Bills.</p><p>Sources said Trinamool was of the view they should not fall into the BJP's "trap" and legitimise its narrative of corruption while its opponents said boycotting the JPC would be counter productive, as it could give the ruling BJP a free way and their opposition would not be recorded. </p><p>Trinamool has not been enthusiastic about Joint Committees for some time, as it felt that its composition and working is tilted towards the government.</p>