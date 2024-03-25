JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

4 drown in river in Telangana after Holi celebrations

The incident occurred in Thatipalli village when the youth had gone to bathe in the river after celebrating Holi festival.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 13:12 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: Holi revelry took a tragic turn for a group of four youngsters after they drowned in Wardha river in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Thatipalli village when the youth had gone to bathe in the river after celebrating Holi festival.

None of them knew how to swim and drowned one after the other, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar told PTI.

The deceased were said to be in the age group of 22-25. With the help of local fishermen and swimmers, police recovered their bodies.

All of them were allegedly drunk, police said based on preliminary investigation. A probe was on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 March 2024, 13:12 IST)
India NewsHoliTelanganaAccidental drowning

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT