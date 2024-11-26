Home
92% work of Telangana caste survey completed: CM Revanth Reddy

Reddy highlighted that through the Constitution, the poor were given reservation, the people got the right to vote and many other rights including education and employment were also extended.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 14:31 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 14:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

