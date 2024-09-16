Home
Actor Chiranjeevi meets Telangana CM, hands over cheques for flood relief

Chiranjeevi, who met the chief minister at his residence here, presented a separate cheque for Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son Ram Charan of 'RRR' fame.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 09:20 IST

Hyderabad: Mega star Chiranjeevi on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to support people affected by the recent heavy rains and flood in the state.

Chiranjeevi, who met the chief minister at his residence here, presented a separate cheque for Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son Ram Charan of 'RRR' fame, an official release said.

Several other prominent personalities, including industrialists and actors, also met CM Reddy and handed over their contributions to the CM Relief Fund.

Published 16 September 2024, 09:20 IST
India NewsTelanganaflood reliefChiranjeeviA Revanth Reddy

