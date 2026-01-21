<p>Hyderabad: A wave of alleged mass killings of stray dogs in rural <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> has alarmed animal welfare activists, prompting FIRs against village sarpanches, panchayat secretaries, and hired hands. Activists accused local leaders of orchestrating poisonings that violate the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.</p><p>Police have launched detailed investigations, suspecting over 600 dogs killed via injections in recent days. In Yacharam village, Rangareddy district, activists reported 100 deaths, with villagers implicating the sarpanch and an FIR at Yacharam Police Station demanded post-mortems. In Jagtial district's Dharmapuri Municipality, municipal workers allegedly poisoned 50 dogs, leading to an FIR at Dharmapuri Police Station.</p><p>Activists decried calling it a coordinated cruelty and urged police swift investigations and autopsies. "These intentional acts demand accountability," animal welfare activist A Goutham said. Police confirmed probe underway, with no arrests yet.</p>.100 stray dogs 'poisoned' to death near Hyderabad, case booked.<p>In Kamareddy district's Palwancha Mandal, Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI) 's Animal Cruelty Prevention Manager Adulapuram Goutham reported around 200 stray dogs killed over two to three days ending January 12 in Bhavanipet, Palwancha, Faridpet, Wadi, and Bandarameshwarapally villages.</p><p>Goutham, from Malkapur village in Karimnagar, alleged the acts were directed by the five village sarpanches and executed by another person using poisonous injections. On January 12, Goutham and friend Govardhan discovered dog carcasses dumped behind Yellamma Temple in Bhavanipet and verified similar incidents elsewhere. An FIR was registered at Machareddy Police Station under Section 11(1)(a)(l) of the PCA Act.</p><p>A prior incident in Hanamkonda district's Shayampet and Arepally villages saw 300 dogs killed over four days before January 9. Goutham’s petition named Shayampet Sarpanch, Upa-sarpanch, two panchayat secretaries, and two hired men. Separate complaints highlighted further cases in Yacharam village, Rangareddy district.</p><p>Yacharam police said that a detailed probe is underway and the postmortem will be conducted on the dead dogs after identifying the areas where the carcasses were buried.</p>