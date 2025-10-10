<p>Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old man at Saidabad here, police said on Friday.</p><p>The incident happened about 15-20 days ago and the family members did not complain to police. The personnel of women and child welfare department came to know about it from local residents.</p><p>Subsequently, police and child welfare department officials sent the girl (8) to the 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children of the city police for counselling.</p>.Supreme Court sets free death row convict in sexual assault, murder of 7-year-old girl.<p>The accused is a neighbour of the victim.</p><p>A case under POCSO Act was registered and further investigation was in progress, police added.</p>