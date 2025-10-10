Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Alleged sexual assault of eight year-old girl by neighbour, Hyderabad Police begin probe

The accused is a neighbour of the victim.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 09:38 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimesexual assaultPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us