Another temple vandalism escalates tensions in Telangana

<p>Hyderabad: Close on the heels of the widespread furor over the desecration of Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad a few days ago, another incident of temple vandalism took place in Shamshabad, Ranga Reddy district.</p><p>Unidentified miscreants vandalised the idols of the deities at Hanuman temple in Airport Colony in Shamshabad. </p><p>The incident, suspected to have occurred last midnight, came to light when the temple's priest opened its gates on Tuesday morning to perform the daily rituals.</p>.Protests erupt over Muthyalamma temple vandalism in Secunderabad; police resort to lathi charge.<p>irport police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. Members of Hindu groups and also local BJP leaders had visited the temple and demanded that the culprits be booked. They also called for a protest in Shamshabad on Wednesday.</p><p><br>Later, police said that they had apprehended a 50-year-old mentally unstable person suspected to have vandalised the temple. Shamshabad DCP B Rajesh said that police teams rushed to the scene as soon as they learnt about the incident. While the investigation has been launched into the incident, security has been beefed up in and around the temple.</p><p>Reacting to the incident, union minister of state for home affairs, Bandi Sanjay, said, “I strongly condemn the attack on the Shamshabad Airport Colony temple. The Congress government and the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s silence on these repeated temple attacks is deeply concerning for Hindus. This silence makes it clear whose side they are truly on and the underlying appointment politics.”</p><p>BJP Telangana unit on social media platform X said, “Another tragic day, and yet another sacred Hindu temple desecrated in Telangana under Congress rule. In a bid to appease their vote bank, the Congress government has turned a blind eye, refusing to punish those who have desecrated our holy temples in previous incidents. By failing to deliver justice, they have only emboldened these hate-filled attackers, who now act with even greater impunity. To defend such attacks and deflect public attention, the Congress has recently ordered to appoint social media coordinators in temple trusts.”</p>