Banner torn at Ex-Minister Harish Rao's camp office, BRS blames Congress

In a post on 'X', Harish Rao said, "Congress goons attack on Siddipet MLA’s official residence at midnight is an alarming display of lawlessness. Breaking locks and vandalizing property in such a manner is not only undemocratic but also raises serious concerns." The MLA also tagged videos showing some men entering the premises and one of them climbing atop a structure where the flex banner bearing the name of Camp Office with photos of former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and also Harish Rao, was put up and tearing it apart.