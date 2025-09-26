<p>Hyderabad: The BRS on Friday announced Maganti Sunitha as its candidate for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana. </p><p>Sunitha is the widow of Maganti Gopinath, the BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills whose death in June necessitated the by-election. BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao chose to field Sunita, citing people's desire to support Gopinath's family and the late MLA's popularity in Jubilee Hills, a BRS release said. </p><p>The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for bypoll in Jubilee Hills.</p>