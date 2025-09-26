Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi names Maganti Sunitha for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao said Sunitha’s candidature reflects public support for late MLA Gopinath’s family and his popularity in the constituency.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 09:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 09:14 IST
India NewsHyderabadKCRBRSBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us