BRS Lok Sabha member Venkatesh Netha joins Congress

Defections ahead of Lok Sabha elections have started in Telangana with BRS MP Venkatesh Netha joining the Congress on Tuesday, a party which he left five years ago for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

Along with Netha, who represents Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, Manne Jeevan Reddy also joined the grand old party. Reddy is related to BRS Mahboobnagar MP Manne Srivinivas Reddy.

Both joined the party in the presence of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. The new inductees also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Venugopal said in a post on ‘X’, “welcomed Peddapalli MP Venktesh Netha garu, Manne Jeevan Reddy gaaru and other BRS leaders into our party today. Our party is growing from strength to strength and leaders from across Telangana are recognising the Congress as the one true vehicle of pro-people governance.”