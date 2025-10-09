<p>Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday organised a ‘chalo bus bhavan’ protest in Hyderabad, condemning the recent hike in bus fares.</p><p>BRS working president K T Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders submitted a representation to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy at Bus Bhavan, demanding an immediate rollback of the increased fares.</p><p>The TSRTC recently increased bus fares in Hyderabad by Rs 5 to Rs 10, depending on the distance, with the revised rates taking effect from October 13.</p><p>As part of the protest, Rama Rao and Harish Rao travelled in RTC buses to Bus Bhavan, where they accused the Congress government of "conspiring to privatise the corporation."</p>.Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express will continue to run on Fridays .<p>"Our fight will continue until the hike in bus fares is rolled back," Rama Rao told reporters here.</p><p>Earlier, the BRS claimed that its leaders, including Rama Rao and Harish Rao, were placed under 'house arrest' on Thursday morning ahead of the protest.</p><p>The party alleged that the Congress government deployed police personnel to prevent them from reaching the RTC headquarters.</p><p>It further claimed that several leaders and cadres were stopped by police at various locations while they were on their way to join the protest.</p>